Thai film My Dearest Assassin tops Netflix global non-English chart

Thai content has again drawn global attention as My Dearest Assassin, Netflix Thailand’s first action romantic drama film, rose to No. 1 on Netflix’s global Top 10 chart for the most-watched non-English films, based on figures from Monday (May 4) to Sunday (May 10).

It also entered the Top 10 in 68 countries, including France, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, the Philippines and Japan.

My Dearest Assassin has drawn attention from viewers for the performances and dedication of its cast, led by Pimchanok ‘Baifern’ Luevisadpaibul, Thanapob ‘Tor’ Leeratanakachorn, Sivakorn ‘Porsche’ Adulsuttikul, Toni Rakkaen and Chartayodom ‘Chai’ Hiranyasthiti, as well as for its slick, intense and exhilarating action scenes, which keep audiences on edge.

The film is directed by Taweewat Wantha, who made Death Whisperer and Death Whisperer 2 phenomenally successful Thai horror films.

In My Dearest Assassin, he brings together his trademark intense action with a romantic love story that gives the film its own distinctive flavour.