Thai film My Dearest Assassin tops Netflix global non-English chart

THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2026
Thai film My Dearest Assassin tops Netflix global non-English chart

Netflix Thailand's first action romantic drama ranked No. 1 globally among non-English films from Monday (May 4, 2026) to Sunday (May 10, 2026), and made the Top 10 in 68 countries.

  • The Thai action romantic drama "My Dearest Assassin" ranked No. 1 on Netflix's global Top 10 chart for non-English films from May 4 to May 10.
  • The film demonstrated widespread international appeal, entering the Top 10 in 68 different countries, including France, South Korea, and Brazil.
  • Its success is attributed to strong cast performances and slick, intense action scenes, a trademark of director Taweewat Wantha.

Thai film My Dearest Assassin tops Netflix global non-English chart

Thai content has again drawn global attention as My Dearest Assassin, Netflix Thailand’s first action romantic drama film, rose to No. 1 on Netflix’s global Top 10 chart for the most-watched non-English films, based on figures from Monday (May 4) to Sunday (May 10).

It also entered the Top 10 in 68 countries, including France, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, the Philippines and Japan.

My Dearest Assassin has drawn attention from viewers for the performances and dedication of its cast, led by Pimchanok ‘Baifern’ Luevisadpaibul, Thanapob ‘Tor’ Leeratanakachorn, Sivakorn ‘Porsche’ Adulsuttikul, Toni Rakkaen and Chartayodom ‘Chai’ Hiranyasthiti, as well as for its slick, intense and exhilarating action scenes, which keep audiences on edge.

The film is directed by Taweewat Wantha, who made Death Whisperer and Death Whisperer 2 phenomenally successful Thai horror films.

In My Dearest Assassin, he brings together his trademark intense action with a romantic love story that gives the film its own distinctive flavour.

Thai film My Dearest Assassin tops Netflix global non-English chart

Thai film My Dearest Assassin tops Netflix global non-English chart

Baifern plays “Lhan”, a victim with special blood who refuses to surrender to fate.

Although people close to her are taken from her again and again, she still stands up to fight alongside “Pran”, played by Tor, heir to the House 89 assassin family and a protector willing to sacrifice everything to defend his family and the person he loves.

Joining them is another ally who stands beside them on every battlefield: “M”, played by Porsche, an orphan in House 89 who grew up with Pran and Lhan and is ready to stand firm for the family and friendship to which he is loyal.

Thai film My Dearest Assassin tops Netflix global non-English chart

Toni Rakkaen plays “Pruek”, a brutal and merciless hunter of rare treasures, or “hunter”, who is prepared to do whatever it takes to get what he wants.

When Lhan, his only target, escapes, he becomes determined to search everywhere to seize her blood.

Thai film My Dearest Assassin tops Netflix global non-English chart

Another cast member, Chai, plays “Poh”, the chief commander of House 89’s professional assassin group and Pran’s strict father, who rescues Lhan from being hunted and brings her under his care.

Synopsis: My Dearest Assassin

“Lhan”, a Vietnamese girl with a rare special blood type, is hunted by “Pruek”, a hunter of precious rare things who killed her father and mother.

“Poh”, the head of the House 89 assassin family, then takes her away and hides her in Thailand.

Lhan is raised as a member of the house and grows up alongside “Pran”, Poh’s biological son, and “M”, another orphan taken in by Poh.

Pran is assigned to protect Lhan with all his strength, and the closeness between them gradually develops into a deep relationship.

Their happiness is shattered, however, when their sworn enemy, Pruek, finds Lhan and seeks to seize her blood.

As Lhan learns an unexpected truth about her place in the House 89 family, her resentment towards the man who killed her parents when she was a child, and the fact that her blood has once again made her a target, lead her to decide to rise and fight shoulder to shoulder with the person she loves, in pursuit of freedom from being a victim so she will no longer have to run.

Watch My Dearest Assassin, a blood-staked fight for freedom and love, now on Netflix.

Thai film My Dearest Assassin tops Netflix global non-English chart

About My Dearest Assassin

  • Director: Taweewat Wantha
  • Executive producers: Wattana Weerayawattana, Oraphan Arjsamat
  • Producer: Thananuj Ebrahim
  • Screenwriter: Wattana Weerayawattana
  • Cast: Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul, Thanapob Leeratanakachorn, Sivakorn Adulsuttikul, Toni Rakkaen, Chartayodom Hiranyasthiti
  • Produced by: Sunwrite Moonact
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