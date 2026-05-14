Korean Air to absorb Asiana as fuel crisis reshapes aviation

Korean Air is set to complete its full merger with Asiana Airlines on December 17, 2026, ending more than five and a half years of preparations and closing one of the most closely watched consolidation deals in South Korea’s aviation industry.

The boards of both airlines have approved the merger agreement, with Korean Air and Asiana Airlines expected to sign the contract before seeking final approval from South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Under the final agreement, Korean Air will take over all of Asiana Airlines’ assets, liabilities, rights, obligations and employees, bringing the carrier fully into its organisation. The merger ratio has been set at one Korean Air share for 0.2736432 Asiana Airlines shares, while the deal is expected to increase Korean Air’s registered capital by about 101.7 billion won, or around US$68.3 million.

The two carriers will now move through legal and aviation-safety approval procedures, including the integration of their operations under a single Air Operator Certificate. Korean Air is also preparing to seek approval from relevant regulators in South Korea and overseas.