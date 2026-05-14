SCC eyes stronger Q2 as energy crisis forces petrochemical strategy reset

Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCC) expects its performance to remain strong in the second quarter of 2026 after reporting satisfactory first-quarter results that improved from the same period last year, president and chief executive Thammasak Sethaudom said.

A key strategy is managing the petrochemical business by accelerating efforts to secure alternative core feedstock to replace supplies disrupted by the war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

SCC’s petrochemical business relies on naphtha imports through the Strait of Hormuz for as much as 50% of total demand, while only 20% comes from sources that do not pass through Hormuz. The remainder comes from domestic sources.

As a result, the temporary inability of naphtha carriers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz has created a shortage of feedstock, not only for SCGC but also across the global petrochemical market, with overall supply disappearing by more than 46 million tonnes.

In the short term, the company has set up a daily problem-solving team, or daily war room, to plan raw material sourcing, take care of customers and adjust production plans quickly in response to the situation. The move is intended to help the company cope with sharp volatility in crude oil and naphtha prices.

Thammasak said the war room is necessary because naphtha prices have risen from US$720 per tonne in the first quarter to US$1,050 per tonne in April since the conflict began. This has made inventory management more difficult, as buying at the wrong time could hurt performance.