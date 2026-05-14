Kevin Warsh Confirmed as US Federal Reserve Chair Amid Rising Economic Volatility

The former governor succeeds Jerome Powell with the narrowest margin in decades, facing a volatile mix of surging oil prices and presidential pressure.

The United States Senate has confirmed Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, following a 54–45 vote that fell almost entirely along party lines, Reuters reports.

Warsh, a Donald Trump appointee, succeeds Jerome Powell, whose final days have been overshadowed by federal investigations and a public rift with the President.

The confirmation marks the narrowest margin for a Fed chair since the current approval process was established in 1977. Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the sole Democrat to break ranks to support Warsh.

Warsh, 56, returns to the central bank—where he previously served as a governor between 2006 and 2011—at a moment of acute geopolitical and economic crisis. His four-year term as chair begins this Friday, though he also assumes a 14-year term as a governor, replacing Stephen Miran on the board.