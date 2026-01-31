Trump Nominates Kevin Warsh for Fed Chair Amid Global Scrutiny

US President Donald Trump has officially nominated Kevin Warsh, a former Federal Reserve governor, as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve.

This announcement comes as current Chairman Jerome Powell’s term is set to end in mid-2026.

Warsh’s nomination has raised concerns about political interference in the Federal Reserve's independence and the future direction of US interest rate policy under Trump's administration.

Warsh, who was appointed to the Fed in 2006 by President George W. Bush, became one of the youngest governors in the history of the Fed at just 35 years old. He played a crucial role during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, coordinating between the Fed, the US Treasury, and the financial sector to stabilize the economy.

However, he missed out on becoming Fed Chairman in 2017, with Trump opting for Jerome Powell instead.

Warsh’s failure to secure the position in 2017 later became a point of contention, with Trump expressing regret over his decision and developing a strained relationship with Powell.