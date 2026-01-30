Trump threatens tariffs on nations supplying oil to Cuba amid rising pressure campaign

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose new tariffs on any nation supplying oil to Cuba, significantly intensifying his administration’s economic pressure campaign against the Communist‑run island nation. The announcement comes via an executive order signed on 29 January 2026, which declares a national emergency and empowers the U.S. to levy tariffs on goods from countries that sell or provide oil to Cuba, although specific tariff rates and named nations have not yet been disclosed.

The move is seen as a continuation of Trump’s broader strategy of using trade policy as a lever in foreign affairs, following a series of aggressive actions in the region. It comes in the context of severe energy shortages in Cuba—which reportedly has only 15-20 days’ worth of oil reserves—after halts in oil imports from traditional suppliers such as Venezuela and reduced shipments from Mexico.