Ireland marks St Patrick’s Day in Bangkok as Minister Charlie McConalogue visits Thailand

The Embassy of Ireland in Thailand hosted St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Bangkok on Tuesday (March 18, 2026), marking Ireland’s national day with an evening of Irish culture and hospitality while underlining the strengthening partnership between Ireland and Thailand.
The reception coincided with the official visit to Thailand of Charlie McConalogue TD, Minister of State at Ireland’s Department of Culture, Communications and Sport, who was in the country from March 14-18, 2026. During the visit, he took part in a series of business, cultural, governmental and Irish community engagements.
Guests at the St Patrick’s Day reception were greeted by the sound of traditional Irish uilleann pipes, with the programme also featuring the Irish harp—Ireland’s national instrument—alongside lively sean nós and Irish dance performances. The evening also showcased Irish food and drink, including Irish seafood, with guests enjoying beverages such as Guinness, Jameson Irish whiskey, and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur.
Opening the reception, H.E. Mr Pat Bourne, Ireland’s Ambassador to Thailand, said:
“It is a pleasure to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, Ireland’s national day, here in Thailand with our many friends and partners. This occasion highlights the strong and growing friendship between Ireland and Thailand. We are especially delighted to welcome Minister McConalogue to join us for this year’s celebrations, reflecting the importance Ireland places on strengthening our partnership and the connections between our people.”
During his time in Bangkok, McConalogue met Thai and Irish counterparts, including a courtesy call on Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sport, to discuss opportunities to deepen cooperation in tourism and sport. He also engaged with members of the Irish community in Thailand, including representatives of Thailand GAA (Gaelic football).
The embassy said McConalogue’s trip forms part of the Irish Government’s annual St Patrick’s Day international programme, designed to promote Irish culture, strengthen diplomatic and economic ties, and support Irish communities and friends of Ireland worldwide.