Ireland marks St Patrick’s Day in Bangkok as Minister Charlie McConalogue visits Thailand

The Embassy of Ireland in Thailand hosted St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Bangkok on Tuesday (March 18, 2026), marking Ireland’s national day with an evening of Irish culture and hospitality while underlining the strengthening partnership between Ireland and Thailand.

The reception coincided with the official visit to Thailand of Charlie McConalogue TD, Minister of State at Ireland’s Department of Culture, Communications and Sport, who was in the country from March 14-18, 2026. During the visit, he took part in a series of business, cultural, governmental and Irish community engagements.

Guests at the St Patrick’s Day reception were greeted by the sound of traditional Irish uilleann pipes, with the programme also featuring the Irish harp—Ireland’s national instrument—alongside lively sean nós and Irish dance performances. The evening also showcased Irish food and drink, including Irish seafood, with guests enjoying beverages such as Guinness, Jameson Irish whiskey, and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur.