Thailand and Ireland mark 50 years of diplomatic relations

Irish universities have also partnered with Thai counterparts on educational and research initiatives. For example, Dublin City University collaborates with Thammasat University, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok University and King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi.

In February 2015, the Thai Education Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with Ireland's Department of Education and Skills to strengthen academic and educational cooperation at all levels, from basic education to vocational and tertiary studies.

Country overview

Ireland is an island located in the North Atlantic Ocean, in Northwestern Europe. Separated from Great Britain by the North Channel, the Irish Sea and St George's Channel, Ireland is the second-largest island in the British Isles, the third-largest in Europe and the twentieth-largest in the world.

Politically, Ireland is divided into the Republic of Ireland, which covers five-sixths of the island and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom. As of 2022, the island’s population stands at just over 7 million, with 5.1 million people in the Republic and 1.9 million in Northern Ireland, making it the second-most populous island in Europe after Great Britain.

Tourist attractions

According to Traveloka, Ireland is renowned for its natural beauty and rich history, offering travelers a diverse range of attractions. In the northern part of the island, visitors can witness the spectacular Northern Lights, particularly in Donegal, where the clear skies and remote location offer the perfect conditions for viewing this stunning phenomenon.

The best time to see the aurora is between November and February, though travelers should check aurora forecasts before planning their trip.

Other natural wonders include the Cliffs of Moher, 300-million-year-old limestone cliffs located in Doolin, which draw tourists from around the world. Standing on the clifftops, visitors can enjoy breathtaking views and may even spot dolphins and sharks in the waters below.

For history enthusiasts, Dublin Castle is a must-visit. Located in Ireland’s capital, the castle dates back to the 18th century, though a castle has existed on the site since the time of King John, the first Lord of Ireland.

The castle is home to handicrafts, valuable artworks and antiques belonging to the royal family, and its beautiful flower garden is also worth exploring.

Another historic site is Blarney Castle in Cork, an ancient structure over 500 years old. The castle remains well-preserved, with its tower, ramparts and dungeon still intact.

One of its famous attractions is the Blarney Stone, a block of Carboniferous limestone believed to endow those who kiss it with the "gift of the gab" (great eloquence or skill at flattery).