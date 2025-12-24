Royal Thai Armed Forces HQ's Post: Cambodia sends letter seeking GBC ceasefire talks

The Foreign Ministry has previously stated that a ceasefire along the border would require Cambodia to demonstrate genuine intent through three actions: declaring a ceasefire first, halting the use of force continuously, and cooperating in concrete terms on landmine clearance.

According to the update, Cambodia’s Defence Ministry—signed by Gen Tea Seiha, Cambodia’s defence minister—sent a formal letter to Thailand’s defence minister dated December 22, 2025, expressing Cambodia’s wish to enter ceasefire negotiations. The move was described as an important step within the framework of conditions set by Thailand.

Following the ASEAN foreign ministers’ special meeting on December 22, arrangements were made to hold GBC talks at Cambodia’s request. The GBC meeting is scheduled for December 24–27, 2025, in Chanthaburi.

Thailand’s delegation will be led by Gen Natthaphong Phraokaew, deputy chief of defence forces, while Cambodia’s side will be led by Maj Gen Nhem Boraden.