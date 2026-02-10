Thailand braces for warmer days, fog and late-week storms (10–16 Feb)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2026

Thailand’s 7-day outlook (10–16 February 2026) points to rising temperatures and morning fog across the upper country, with isolated showers in the Central and East. Rain and rougher seas are expected to increase in the South and the Gulf towards 15–16 February, with isolated heavy falls.

Temperatures rise as high pressure weakens (11–14 Feb)

The high-pressure system over upper Thailand is expected to weaken, bringing higher temperatures and morning fog. Easterly and southeasterly winds will affect the lower Central region and the East, with isolated rain.

Over the seas, the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is forecast to weaken. Waves in the lower Gulf are expected at 1–2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Cooler mornings return in the North and Northeast (15–16 Feb)

A weak high-pressure system is expected to cover the North and Northeast, bringing cooler mornings and fog. Meanwhile, the Central and East are forecast to see thundershowers, while easterly winds over the Gulf and the South strengthen, bringing more rain and isolated heavy falls.

The northeast monsoon is forecast to become moderate, with lower Gulf waves at 1–2 metres, and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Travel advisory

Between 11–15 February, people in upper Thailand are advised to take extra care when travelling due to fog.

Regional outlook (11–16 Feb)

North

  • Morning cool with fog, temperatures rising 1–2°C
  • 18–24°C (min), 33–37°C (max)
  • Mountain tops: 8–15°C
  • Southwesterly winds 10–15 km/h

Northeast

11–14 Feb: cool mornings with light fog; temps up 2–3°C

  • 18–23°C (min), 32–36°C (max); mountain tops 10–14°C
  • Easterly winds 10–15 km/h

15–16 Feb: cool with light fog; isolated light rain in lower areas

  • 21–25°C (min), 33–37°C (max); mountain tops 12–16°C
  • Southeasterly winds 15–30 km/h

Central

11–14 Feb: cool mornings with light fog; temps up 1–3°C

  • 22–26°C (min), 33–37°C (max)
  • Southeasterly winds 10–15 km/h

15–16 Feb: isolated thundershowers, mainly lower areas

  • 23–25°C (min), 34–37°C (max)
  • Southeasterly winds 10–20 km/h

East

11–14 Feb: light fog; temps up 1–3°C; isolated light rain

  • 23–26°C (min), 32–36°C (max)

15–16 Feb: scattered thundershowers

  • 24–27°C (min), 32–35°C (max)
  • Southeasterly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Waves: below 1m, around 1m offshore

South (Gulf coast)

  • 10–14 Feb: isolated thundershowers
  • 15–16 Feb: scattered thundershowers, isolated heavy rain
  • From Surat Thani northwards: easterly winds 15–30 km/h, waves ~1m, >2m in storms
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: easterly winds 15–35 km/h, waves 1–2m, >2m in storms
  • 22–26°C (min), 31–36°C (max)

South (Andaman coast)

  • 10–14 Feb: isolated light rain
  • 15–16 Feb: isolated to scattered thundershowers
  • Easterly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Waves: below 1m, about 1m offshore, >2m in storms
  • 23–26°C (min), 32–36°C (max)

Bangkok and vicinity

11–14 Feb: light fog; temps up 1–3°C; isolated light rain on 13–14 Feb

  • 23–26°C (min), 33–36°C (max)
  • Southeasterly winds 10–15 km/h

15–16 Feb: isolated to scattered thundershowers

  • 24–26°C (min), 33–35°C (max)
  • Southeasterly winds 10–20 km/h
