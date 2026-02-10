Thailand braces for warmer days, fog and late-week storms (10–16 Feb)

Temperatures rise as high pressure weakens (11–14 Feb)

The high-pressure system over upper Thailand is expected to weaken, bringing higher temperatures and morning fog. Easterly and southeasterly winds will affect the lower Central region and the East, with isolated rain.

Over the seas, the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is forecast to weaken. Waves in the lower Gulf are expected at 1–2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Cooler mornings return in the North and Northeast (15–16 Feb)

A weak high-pressure system is expected to cover the North and Northeast, bringing cooler mornings and fog. Meanwhile, the Central and East are forecast to see thundershowers, while easterly winds over the Gulf and the South strengthen, bringing more rain and isolated heavy falls.