Thailand braces for warmer days, fog and late-week storms (10–16 Feb)

The high-pressure system over upper Thailand is expected to weaken, bringing higher temperatures and morning fog. Easterly and southeasterly winds will affect the lower Central region and the East, with isolated rain.
Over the seas, the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is forecast to weaken. Waves in the lower Gulf are expected at 1–2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.
A weak high-pressure system is expected to cover the North and Northeast, bringing cooler mornings and fog. Meanwhile, the Central and East are forecast to see thundershowers, while easterly winds over the Gulf and the South strengthen, bringing more rain and isolated heavy falls.
The northeast monsoon is forecast to become moderate, with lower Gulf waves at 1–2 metres, and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Between 11–15 February, people in upper Thailand are advised to take extra care when travelling due to fog.
North
Northeast
11–14 Feb: cool mornings with light fog; temps up 2–3°C
15–16 Feb: cool with light fog; isolated light rain in lower areas
Central
11–14 Feb: cool mornings with light fog; temps up 1–3°C
15–16 Feb: isolated thundershowers, mainly lower areas
East
11–14 Feb: light fog; temps up 1–3°C; isolated light rain
15–16 Feb: scattered thundershowers
South (Gulf coast)
South (Andaman coast)
Bangkok and vicinity
11–14 Feb: light fog; temps up 1–3°C; isolated light rain on 13–14 Feb
15–16 Feb: isolated to scattered thundershowers