Pheu Thai: coalition talks should wait until EC clears vote-rigging claims

Pheu Thai lists complaints: money politics, state interference and “jumping ballots”

Julapun said the party had received complaints from members of the public, election observers and Pheu Thai candidates in several areas about the integrity and transparency of vote counting. He said the party was compiling facts and verifying information across all constituencies, insisting its actions were grounded in evidence and the law.

Alleged vote-buying and unusual cash movements

Julapun said there were reports of unusual financial movements in some areas. He urged the EC to clarify whether it had coordinated with relevant agencies and examined unusual cash withdrawals flagged by the Bank of Thailand, and whether it was tracing financial flows that may be linked to election-law violations.

He also called on the EC to expedite cases where there is physical evidence, such as cash, lists of names and identified individuals—saying Pheu Thai had already obtained evidence and initiated legal action in some cases.

Alleged misuse of state power

Julapun said the party had received multiple complaints alleging interference or pressure in the election process through local officials, the military, police, or administrative authorities, and called for a straightforward investigation.

Counting transparency and ballot disputes

He said other complaints included vote counts that were not open or transparent; “jumping ballots” where totals exceed the number of voters; ballots mistakenly torn by officials; disputes involving recounts after initial counting; sudden swings from defeat to victory; and disagreements over the classification of valid and invalid ballots. He said these issues undermine public confidence in elections and democracy.

Call for transparency, recounts and a clear response process

“Our goal is clarity and fairness, not conflict,” Julapun said, calling on the EC to investigate complaints transparently, disclose information to the public and establish a clear process for responding to complaints—such as recount requests in multiple areas—to ease tensions.

He argued that if the process is genuinely clean and fair, recounts should not change the overall result, and responding to public concerns would help reassure voters.

Julapun said the party’s election-fraud tip-off centre would continue compiling reports and pursuing matters strictly, urging the public to submit leads so the party can follow up and take legal steps to protect every vote.