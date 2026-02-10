TAT launches Zhong Tai Yi Jia Qin to boost Chinese travel to Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pressing ahead with its Zhong Tai Yi Jia Qin (China and Thailand Are One Family) campaign to tap the Chinese market throughout the Year of the Golden Horse.

The drive was launched with joint sales promotions with partner travel agents and leading online travel agencies (OTAs) in China, including Qunar.com, Tongcheng, Fliggy, Klook, Tuniu, Guangzhou Comfort and 6renyou.

TAT is also working with Thai Airways International and King Power to offer special privileges under the Holiday Air-Tel Scheme, encouraging Chinese visitors to travel to Thailand during the long Chinese New Year holiday.

Market-boosting activities will continue across other holiday periods throughout the year to accelerate Chinese arrivals towards TAT’s 2026 target.

Pattraanong Na Chiang Mai, TAT deputy governor for Asia and South Pacific markets, said that with the Chinese New Year approaching, TAT has continued to step up efforts to stimulate the Chinese market under the Zhong Tai Yi Jia Qin campaign.

From January to March, all five TAT offices in China have run joint promotions with travel agents and OTA partners in their areas, Qunar.com, Tongcheng, Fliggy, Klook, Tuniu, Guangzhou Comfort and 6renyou, offering special airfare-and-hotel packages for travel to Thailand under the Holiday Air-Tel Scheme.