TAT launches Zhong Tai Yi Jia Qin to boost Chinese travel to Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pressing ahead with its Zhong Tai Yi Jia Qin (China and Thailand Are One Family) campaign to tap the Chinese market throughout the Year of the Golden Horse.
The drive was launched with joint sales promotions with partner travel agents and leading online travel agencies (OTAs) in China, including Qunar.com, Tongcheng, Fliggy, Klook, Tuniu, Guangzhou Comfort and 6renyou.
TAT is also working with Thai Airways International and King Power to offer special privileges under the Holiday Air-Tel Scheme, encouraging Chinese visitors to travel to Thailand during the long Chinese New Year holiday.
Market-boosting activities will continue across other holiday periods throughout the year to accelerate Chinese arrivals towards TAT’s 2026 target.
Pattraanong Na Chiang Mai, TAT deputy governor for Asia and South Pacific markets, said that with the Chinese New Year approaching, TAT has continued to step up efforts to stimulate the Chinese market under the Zhong Tai Yi Jia Qin campaign.
From January to March, all five TAT offices in China have run joint promotions with travel agents and OTA partners in their areas, Qunar.com, Tongcheng, Fliggy, Klook, Tuniu, Guangzhou Comfort and 6renyou, offering special airfare-and-hotel packages for travel to Thailand under the Holiday Air-Tel Scheme.
TAT has also partnered with Thai Airways International and King Power to provide exclusive discounts on goods and services for travellers flying with Thai Airways International when spending at King Power stores, to attract Chinese visitors during the Chinese New Year long break.
TAT will continue to stimulate the market by working with partners on ongoing promotions across key holiday periods, including the Qingming Festival, the Labour Day holiday, the summer school break, the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day holiday, targeting a range of segments such as multi-generation travellers, families, Gen Z and office workers.
This will be supported by public-relations content aimed at building confidence and showcasing Thai tourism products under varied monthly themes through KOLs and well-known influencers in the Chinese market, to drive Chinese arrivals towards the set target.
For the Chinese New Year, TAT has worked with partners to organise and support celebrations across Thailand.
In Bangkok, activities will be held at two main sites: 1) decorative lighting under the concept “Ride the Fortune, Share the Future” along Yaowarat Road, from Odeon Circle to Chaloem Buri Junction, from February 7 to March 1, from 6pm–11pm; and 2) the Thailand Chinese New Year Festival 2026, from February 14–18 at Siam Paragon, from 4pm–10pm.
In addition, Amazing Thailand Chinese New Year 2026 @ Hat Yai will be held from February 17–20 along Saneha Nusorn Road, Hat Yai district, Songkhla province.
TAT is also supporting distinctive regional celebrations, including the Chao Pho–Chao Mae Pak Nam Pho procession in Nakhon Sawan province from February 10–21, and the Suphan Buri Chinese New Year event, “18 Years of the Heavenly Dragon”, at Heavenly Dragon Park in Suphan Buri province from February 17–18.
From January 1 to February 5, a total of 498,725 tourists from the People’s Republic of China entered Thailand.
As the country moves into the Chinese New Year period, the trend has turned positive, with Chinese arrivals rising to around 20,000 a day.
TAT forecasts that during Chinese New Year (February 13–22), around 241,000 Chinese tourists will visit Thailand, reflecting continued confidence in, and Thailand’s potential as, a popular destination for Chinese travellers throughout 2026.