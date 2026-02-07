Louis Vuitton Unveils Exclusive ‘Hotel’ Concept in Bangkok’s Historic Heart

The luxury Maison transforms a century-old Chinatown heritage building into an immersive pop-up, marking its only Southeast Asian stop for the project.
Louis Vuitton is set to redefine luxury travel in the Thai capital with the debut of the Louis Vuitton Hotel Bangkok.
This exclusive pop-up destination, the only one of its kind in Southeast Asia, will take over Baan Trok Tua Ngork, a century-old heritage building tucked away in a historic district near the city's vibrant Chinatown.
The project arrives in Bangkok to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the iconic Monogram pattern.
Following high-profile residencies in Shanghai, New York, and Seoul, the Maison has chosen the atmospheric, aged masonry of Baan Trok Tua Ngork to host its latest immersive experience, weaving together the brand's storied heritage with Bangkok’s rich cultural tapestry.
A Masterclass in Monogram
The Louis Vuitton Hotel Bangkok is spread across four floors, each meticulously curated to offer an intimate look at the evolution of travel and style.
The exhibition focuses on the "Fab Five" of the Maison’s collection—the iconic Monogram silhouettes: the Keepall, Speedy, Alma, Neverfull, and Noé.
Rather than a traditional hotel stay, guests are invited to journey through thematic rooms that elevate these bags from mere functional accessories to timeless cultural icons.
The display traces their journey from the arms of 19th-century voyagers to the wardrobes of the world’s most elite modern collectors.
Stepping Back in Time
The choice of location is a deliberate nod to Louis Vuitton's "Art of Travel" philosophy.
Baan Trok Tua Ngork, with its weathered charm and storied past, provides a stark, elegant contrast to the polished luxury of the Monogram.
It offers visitors a rare opportunity to see high fashion integrated into the authentic, lived-in history of Bangkok.
The experience is open for a limited run from 11 February to 15 March 2026. Given the anticipated demand for this Southeast Asian exclusive, visitors are advised to secure their appointments via the official portal.
The Details:
Address: Baan Trok Tua Ngork, 306 Santiphap Road, Pom Prap, Bangkok.
Dates: 11 February – 15 March 2026.
Opening Hours: Mon–Thu: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm.
Fri–Sun: 10:00 am – 9:00 pm.
Bookings: hotel-bangkok.louisvuitton