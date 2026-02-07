Louis Vuitton Unveils Exclusive ‘Hotel’ Concept in Bangkok’s Historic Heart

The luxury Maison transforms a century-old Chinatown heritage building into an immersive pop-up, marking its only Southeast Asian stop for the project.



Louis Vuitton is set to redefine luxury travel in the Thai capital with the debut of the Louis Vuitton Hotel Bangkok.

This exclusive pop-up destination, the only one of its kind in Southeast Asia, will take over Baan Trok Tua Ngork, a century-old heritage building tucked away in a historic district near the city's vibrant Chinatown.

The project arrives in Bangkok to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the iconic Monogram pattern.

Following high-profile residencies in Shanghai, New York, and Seoul, the Maison has chosen the atmospheric, aged masonry of Baan Trok Tua Ngork to host its latest immersive experience, weaving together the brand's storied heritage with Bangkok’s rich cultural tapestry.

