Inside the 'Fraud Factory': Abandoned Border Compound Reveals the Brutal Mechanics of Global Scams

From fake police stations to targeted files on the elderly, a deserted site on the Thai-Cambodian border offers a chilling look at industrial-scale crime.

It was a scene of clinical precision abandoned in blind panic. Inside the "Royal Hill" compound, located in the dusty border town of O’Smach, reporters discovered rooms meticulously dressed to resemble Australian and Singaporean police stations—theatrical stages used by scammers to fleece billions from victims worldwide.

Following recent Thai military air strikes and a subsequent Cambodian crackdown, the criminal syndicates that once operated here have fled, leaving behind a trail of "detritus" that documents the chilling banality of their trade.

Scattered amongst the wreckage were scripts for "love scams" and detailed dossiers on victims, including a 73-year-old Japanese retiree and an American woman who had previously disclosed her history of domestic abuse.

The Anatomy of a Hoax

Reuters has become the first news organisation to authenticate these documents, verifying the reach of the Royal Hill operation by contacting the aforementioned Japanese retiree.



The man confirmed he had been targeted late last year by a caller posing as an electricity company official.

"I let [details] slip out without thinking," he told reporters, having shared sensitive bank information under the threat of a power cut.

His experience is a single data point in a $10 billion industry that has turned Southeast Asia into a global epicentre for cyber-fraud.

