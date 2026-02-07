Culture Ministry accelerates restoration of ‘Ta Kwai’ temple

The Ministry of Culture is speeding up the restoration of the ‘Ta Kwai’ temple and pushing forward with the registration of all temples along the Thai-Cambodian border. Sabida Thaiseth, the Minister of Culture, affirmed that Ta Kwai Temple and the Ta Muen temple complex are Thai heritage sites.

On February 7, 2026, following a protest letter from Cambodia in January, requesting that Thailand’s Ministry of Culture cease its restoration of Ta Kwai and the Ta Muen temple complex, which Cambodia claims as their own, the Ministry of Culture held a press conference. The department confirmed that it will continue its efforts to restore and preserve these temples, asserting their status as Thai heritage.

At the press conference, Sabida explained that, in response to Cambodia’s protest, the Ministry of Culture clarifies that Ta Kwai Temple and the Ta Muen temples are Thai heritage sites. The Ta Muen Thom and Ta Muen Toad temples were declared heritage sites in the Royal Gazette in 1935, and the Thai government approved funding for restoration between 1990 and 1996, during which the main temple restoration was completed without any objections from Cambodia.

Ta Kwai Temple is a heritage site located in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province. The Fine Arts Department, in collaboration with the Thai Border Patrol Police, conducted a survey of the site between 2001 and 2002, and a report was prepared as archaeological evidence.