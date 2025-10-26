Thai Ministry of Culture Mobilises Nation for Queen Mother's Funeral Rites

Thailand’s Ministry of Culture confirms meticulous plans for the highest state honours, including a Royal Crematorium and religious ceremonies across multiple faiths, following the Queen Mother’s passing.
Thailand's Ministry of Culture (MoC) is coordinating the complex logistical and ceremonial preparations for the funeral rites and eventual Royal Cremation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who passed away on 24 October.
Minister of Culture Sabida Thaiseth confirmed on Sunday that all affiliated agencies have been tasked with ensuring every detail proceeds smoothly, with the highest honours, and in strict accordance with the country's ancient royal traditions.
"The Ministry of Culture will operate with loyalty, adhering strictly to ancient royal traditions, to dedicate merit and express our profound awareness of the boundless Royal benevolence," the Minister stated.
The Fine Arts Department has been charged with the highly sensitive task of overseeing the ceremonial protocols and the construction of the Royal Crematorium (Phra Merumas) and its surrounding structures.
The design for the Crematorium will strictly follow ancient customs. Architects, engineers, and master craftsmen will submit initial blueprints for Royal consideration.
The Department will also manage the creation of replica crematoriums and sandalwood flower altars in regions across the country, allowing the public nationwide to participate in the act of remembrance.
Religious observance will be central to the 100-day mourning period. The Department of Religious Affairs has outlined duties across five major faiths:
Buddhism: Monks, including 93 for the initial merit-making rites, will chant funeral scriptures four times daily at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall.
Islam, Christianity, Brahmin-Hinduism, and Sikhism: Leaders will hold special services, prayers, and supplications to commemorate Her Majesty and pray for the Royal Family.
All religious organisations will also arrange books of condolence for the public.
Other MoC agencies have been assigned tasks to manage the cultural landscape during the mourning period:
Cultural Promotion: The department will coordinate with National Artists to organise activities commemorating the Queen Mother's work. Crucially, they will work with the Prime Minister's Office to create an urgent manual providing the public with correct guidelines for attending royal ceremonies, including the correct way to wear the Royal-sponsored Thai traditional dress.
Film Archive: The public organisation will disseminate films and media showcasing Her Majesty's royal duties and gracious conduct across all digital platforms to educate the public.
Volunteer Efforts: All MoC agencies will organise volunteer activities (known as Jit Arsa), such as making mourning ribbons and sandalwood flowers, and providing aid to the thousands of citizens travelling to pay their respects throughout the 100-day period.