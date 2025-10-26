Thai Ministry of Culture Mobilises Nation for Queen Mother's Funeral Rites



Thailand’s Ministry of Culture confirms meticulous plans for the highest state honours, including a Royal Crematorium and religious ceremonies across multiple faiths, following the Queen Mother’s passing.

Thailand's Ministry of Culture (MoC) is coordinating the complex logistical and ceremonial preparations for the funeral rites and eventual Royal Cremation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who passed away on 24 October.

Minister of Culture Sabida Thaiseth confirmed on Sunday that all affiliated agencies have been tasked with ensuring every detail proceeds smoothly, with the highest honours, and in strict accordance with the country's ancient royal traditions.

"The Ministry of Culture will operate with loyalty, adhering strictly to ancient royal traditions, to dedicate merit and express our profound awareness of the boundless Royal benevolence," the Minister stated.

The Fine Arts Department has been charged with the highly sensitive task of overseeing the ceremonial protocols and the construction of the Royal Crematorium (Phra Merumas) and its surrounding structures.

The design for the Crematorium will strictly follow ancient customs. Architects, engineers, and master craftsmen will submit initial blueprints for Royal consideration.

The Department will also manage the creation of replica crematoriums and sandalwood flower altars in regions across the country, allowing the public nationwide to participate in the act of remembrance.