Public invited to offer water to the royal remains of Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on October 26

On October 25, 2025, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a special Cabinet meeting at Government House. He reflected on the profound royal duties of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who devoted her life to the welfare of the Thai people and the nation, embodying selflessness, compassion, and a deep commitment to the public. The Cabinet stood in respectful silence to express their condolences.

The Cabinet then approved the royal announcement regarding Her Majesty's passing, which included the following decisions:

Government buildings, state enterprises, and educational institutions will lower flags to half-mast for 30 days, starting on October 25, 2025. Civil servants, state enterprise employees, and government officials will observe a one-year mourning period starting on October 25, 2025. The public is also encouraged to mourn in a manner that is fitting and appropriate.

Additionally, the government has requested that entertainment venues and service providers reduce or cancel entertainment events during this period of mourning for 30 days.