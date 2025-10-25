Public invited to offer water to the royal remains of Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on October 26

On October 25, 2025, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a special Cabinet meeting at Government House. He reflected on the profound royal duties of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who devoted her life to the welfare of the Thai people and the nation, embodying selflessness, compassion, and a deep commitment to the public. The Cabinet stood in respectful silence to express their condolences.
The Cabinet then approved the royal announcement regarding Her Majesty's passing, which included the following decisions:
Additionally, the government has requested that entertainment venues and service providers reduce or cancel entertainment events during this period of mourning for 30 days.
To ensure that the royal funeral is conducted with the highest dignity, the following actions will be taken:
These steps are being taken to ensure the royal funeral is carried out in accordance with royal traditions and to provide opportunities for the public to pay their respects.