Public invited to offer water to the royal remains of Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on October 26

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2025

The Thai government announces the public can offer water to Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s royal remains on October 26, from 8 AM to 12 PM at the Grand Palace

Public invited to offer water to the royal remains of Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on October 26

On October 25, 2025, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a special Cabinet meeting at Government House. He reflected on the profound royal duties of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who devoted her life to the welfare of the Thai people and the nation, embodying selflessness, compassion, and a deep commitment to the public. The Cabinet stood in respectful silence to express their condolences.

Public invited to offer water to the royal remains of Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on October 26

The Cabinet then approved the royal announcement regarding Her Majesty's passing, which included the following decisions:

  1. Government buildings, state enterprises, and educational institutions will lower flags to half-mast for 30 days, starting on October 25, 2025.
  2. Civil servants, state enterprise employees, and government officials will observe a one-year mourning period starting on October 25, 2025. The public is also encouraged to mourn in a manner that is fitting and appropriate.

Additionally, the government has requested that entertainment venues and service providers reduce or cancel entertainment events during this period of mourning for 30 days.

Public invited to offer water to the royal remains of Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on October 26

To ensure that the royal funeral is conducted with the highest dignity, the following actions will be taken:

  1. The public will have the opportunity to offer water to the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at Sala Sahathai Samakhom, Grand Palace, on Sunday, October 26, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, as part of the farewell to her.
  2. The Prime Minister’s Office has established a royal funeral committee, led by the Prime Minister, with the Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office serving as the secretary. Members of the Royal Family will act as advisors, and government agencies have been instructed to send officials to participate in daily religious ceremonies for 100 days.
  3. The Ministry of Culture (Department of Fine Arts) will oversee the design and construction of the royal crematorium, consulting with the royal advisors.
  4. The Cabinet Secretariat will organize a rotation of Cabinet members to attend the daily religious ceremonies.
  5. The Ministry of the Interior and Bangkok will coordinate public tribute events to honor Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
  6. The Public Relations Department will continue to disseminate information on Her Majesty's royal activities and work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide English translations.

These steps are being taken to ensure the royal funeral is carried out in accordance with royal traditions and to provide opportunities for the public to pay their respects.

 

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy