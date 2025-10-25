Supreme Patriarch performs merit-making ceremony for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

The Office of the Secretary to the Supreme Patriarch reported that on Saturday, His Holiness Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatayana, the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand, performed a merit-making ceremony dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who passed away on the evening of Friday, October 24, 2025, at Wat Rajabopit Sathitmahasimaram Ratchaworawihan in Bangkok.

The office stated that Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother was a beloved monarch, known for her immense compassion towards all people. She was the royal patron of the monkhood and Buddhism, supporting the Sangha and Buddhist activities throughout her life. She consistently provided alms and support to the monks at Wat Rajabopit Sathitmahasimaram. She also provided royal funds to establish a fund for procuring essential goods for monks, including those in need of medical care.

On this occasion, His Holiness Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatayana, along with the monastic community and Buddhists, performed the merit-making ceremony, expressing deep gratitude for Her Majesty’s remarkable contributions.



