5 memorable Royal quotes from Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother

On Loyalty and Conservation (Forest Loves Water):

"The King is the water, I will be the forest, the forest that offers loyalty to the water. The King creates reservoirs, and I will create forests." This royal message reflects her strong commitment to supporting King Bhumibol’s initiatives in nature conservation, highlighting the vital relationship between forests and water as the foundation of life.

On Promoting Thai Crafts and Local Wisdom:

"I am always proud that every Thai has the blood of a craftsman. All they need is an opportunity to learn and they will showcase their skills." This vision led to the founding of the SUPPORT Foundation, which supports rural livelihoods and preserves Thai craftsmanship for future generations.