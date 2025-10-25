5 memorable Royal quotes from Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother

"The King is the water, I will be the forest, the forest that offers loyalty to the water. The King creates reservoirs, and I will create forests." This royal message reflects her strong commitment to supporting King Bhumibol’s initiatives in nature conservation, highlighting the vital relationship between forests and water as the foundation of life.
"I am always proud that every Thai has the blood of a craftsman. All they need is an opportunity to learn and they will showcase their skills." This vision led to the founding of the SUPPORT Foundation, which supports rural livelihoods and preserves Thai craftsmanship for future generations.
"I ask every Thai to love one another like siblings and join hands to build a stable nation. It is only through love and unity that our country can survive." Her words remind us that love and unity are the pillars of national strength, a message that has resonated deeply throughout Thailand’s history.
"Health is the foundation of all living things." Her Majesty's recognition of the importance of health led to numerous public health initiatives, including the establishment of royal medical units and health projects to ease the suffering of the people.
"True service is doing one’s duty for the benefit of others, not expecting personal gain, but for the good of the nation."
This message emphasises selflessness and working for the collective benefit, inspiring Thais to contribute to society without expecting personal rewards.
Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s royal quotes reflect her unwavering compassion, vision, and determination to improve the lives of the Thai people and ensure national stability. These words not only serve as teachings but also as guiding lights, urging all Thais to live with gratitude and in service to the nation.