China says defence trade with Cambodia, Thailand unrelated to border conflict

As a friendly neighbour to both Cambodia and Thailand, China is closely following the conflict and is deeply saddened by the casualties it has caused, Jiang said.

He expressed hope that both sides can remain as calm and restrained as possible, achieve a ceasefire quickly, and return to resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, based on peace and stability along the border and the shared interests of the two peoples.

China is and will continue to encourage peace talks and will play a constructive role in promoting a ceasefire, ending the fighting, and restoring peace, he said.

Jiang Chenglong

China Daily

Asia News Network