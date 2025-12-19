China says defence trade with Cambodia, Thailand unrelated to border conflict

Ministry of National Defence spokesman Jiang Bin made the remarks in a statement responding to media reports that Thai forces had seized Chinese-made anti-tank missiles, rocket launchers, and other equipment from Cambodian positions during the conflict.
Jiang said China has long carried out defence cooperation with both Cambodia and Thailand, including defence trade.
Such cooperation "is not directed at any third party, fully complies with international law and international practice, and has nothing to do with the Cambodia-Thailand border conflict," he said.
"We hope relevant parties will not make subjective guesses or maliciously hype," he added.
As a friendly neighbour to both Cambodia and Thailand, China is closely following the conflict and is deeply saddened by the casualties it has caused, Jiang said.
He expressed hope that both sides can remain as calm and restrained as possible, achieve a ceasefire quickly, and return to resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, based on peace and stability along the border and the shared interests of the two peoples.
China is and will continue to encourage peace talks and will play a constructive role in promoting a ceasefire, ending the fighting, and restoring peace, he said.
Jiang Chenglong
China Daily
Asia News Network