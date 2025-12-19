F-16 strike fails to demolish casino building, security sources explain special design

The sources also revealed that Cambodia used these locations to launch multiple rocket systems, including the BM-21, targeting Thai positions, including civilian areas.

Previously, these casino buildings were seen as sites of influence, with grey business investors funding their operations. They were also used to support military activities by supplying essential resources such as weapons, ammunition, and technical equipment.

Regarding the F-16 airstrike, the security sources confirmed that the bombs did not cause the complete destruction of the casino buildings due to their strong, dense structure. To counter this, the military used artillery to strike the side walls of the building, followed by F-16 bombers targeting the rooftop to create openings. Timed detonations inside the building led to internal destruction, despite the exterior remaining intact.

For example, Thmor Dar Casino was severely damaged inside, even though the outer structure was left standing.