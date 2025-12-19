New law bans alcohol sales to intoxicated individuals – violators face liability

After the official implementation of the Alcohol Control Act (No. 2), BE 2568, the regulation tightens oversight of alcohol sales. This follows the extended alcohol sale hours of 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM (midnight).

The new law emphasizes the social responsibility of store operators, allowing those harmed by intoxicated individuals to sue stores for selling alcohol to them, resulting in trouble for others.

On December 18, 2025, the Craft Beer Trade Association (Thailand) explained the key points of the new law and provided guidelines for businesses and operators to comply with the regulations while promoting “responsible drinking” and social responsibility.

Under the new Alcohol Control Act (No. 2), stores are permitted to sell alcohol between 11:00 AM and 12:00 AM but are still prohibited from selling to certain groups, including:

Individuals under the age of 20, with sellers required to request ID if there is any doubt about age.

Intoxicated individuals, with sellers required to use discretion and allowed to refuse sales if there’s a perceived risk.

The new rule against selling alcohol to intoxicated persons is a recent addition under the Alcohol Control Act (No. 2), which is now in effect.