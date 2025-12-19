New law bans alcohol sales to intoxicated individuals – violators face liability

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2025

New law in Thailand bans alcohol sales to intoxicated individuals. Stores must compensate for damages if violated.

  • A new regulation prohibits alcohol sales to individuals who are already intoxicated.
  • If a store sells alcohol to an intoxicated person and it leads to damages, the store must share the responsibility for compensation.
  • Victims of such incidents can sue the store for damages.
  • Sellers must use discretion to assess customers and may refuse to sell if they perceive a risk.

After the official implementation of the Alcohol Control Act (No. 2), BE 2568, the regulation tightens oversight of alcohol sales. This follows the extended alcohol sale hours of 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM (midnight).

The new law emphasizes the social responsibility of store operators, allowing those harmed by intoxicated individuals to sue stores for selling alcohol to them, resulting in trouble for others.

On December 18, 2025, the Craft Beer Trade Association (Thailand) explained the key points of the new law and provided guidelines for businesses and operators to comply with the regulations while promoting “responsible drinking” and social responsibility.

Under the new Alcohol Control Act (No. 2), stores are permitted to sell alcohol between 11:00 AM and 12:00 AM but are still prohibited from selling to certain groups, including:

  • Individuals under the age of 20, with sellers required to request ID if there is any doubt about age.
  • Intoxicated individuals, with sellers required to use discretion and allowed to refuse sales if there’s a perceived risk.

The new rule against selling alcohol to intoxicated persons is a recent addition under the Alcohol Control Act (No. 2), which is now in effect.

According to Section 29, if a seller or store violates the prohibition and it results in damages, such as property damage, injury, or death, the seller or store must jointly bear responsibility for compensation. Victims may also directly sue the store for damages under this section.


To mitigate legal risks, the Craft Beer Trade Association has recommended the following practices for stores and operators:

  • Install CCTV inside the store for evidence in case of disputes.
  • Train staff on the law and how to identify restricted customers and refuse sales appropriately.
  • Display clear signage informing customers about the new regulations.
  • Encourage customers to use public transport or ride-hailing services instead of driving.

Source: Craft Beer Association

 


 

