Defense urges investigation of drone near oil rig in Gulf of Thailand

On December 19, 2025, Defense Minister Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit addressed concerns over a drone flying near oil rigs in the Gulf of Thailand. The ministry is investigating whether the drone poses a threat of sabotage or terrorism. He emphasized that while Cambodia’s actions in this case have been within expected limits, the government is taking no chances and is cautious about potential risks. He noted that Thailand’s waters are difficult to monitor due to the country’s freedoms, making it harder to track drones, unlike land-based areas where the public can more easily detect such activities.

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has reported that over 10,000 fishing boats are operating in Thailand’s waters, some of which are also flying drones. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether the drone spotted in the Gulf of Thailand belongs to an adversary or if it is Thai-owned and if it poses a malicious intent.

Gen Natthaphon also mentioned coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and relevant authorities to potentially implement anti-drone systems at oil rigs in the Gulf. This initiative is supported by PTT Group, which is seeking approval to install such systems to protect national interests and comply with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) regulations.