Democrat launches election campaign, prepares to reveal motto on Dec 22

The Democrat Party has launched its new campaign #ประเทศไทยไม่ทน (#ThailandWon’tTolerate), with Abhisit Vejjajiva leading the way in unveiling the party’s policies and campaign motto on December 22.

Party spokesperson Pongsakorn Kwanmuang emphasized the importance of addressing the country’s long-standing problems, including corruption, poor-quality education, and recurring issues that citizens have been forced to endure.

The party is calling for a change, stating that the time to "tolerate" these problems is over.

Pongsakorn stated that the party is actively engaging with the public, listening to their concerns, and using this feedback to shape their upcoming policies.

A poll will be released on December 20 to gather more input from the public on what issues they’ve been forced to tolerate and how the party can address them effectively.

On December 22, Abhisit will officially present the party's plans for tackling these issues, focusing on honest politics and professionalism.

Regarding the party's economic policies, Pongsakorn expressed confidence in the Democrat Party's ability to address the country's economic challenges. He mentioned that Abhisit, as an economist, has the expertise to manage the economy comprehensively. The party's vice-leaders will oversee different economic areas, ensuring a balanced and effective approach to economic solutions.