Breaking: Former Olympic Gold Medalist Manus Boonjumnong Arrested for Fraud

On December 19, 2025, former Olympic gold medalist, Manus Boonjumnong, was arrested for fraud after failing to appear in court for sentencing.

The arrest was made by the Anti-Fraud Division following two arrest warrants issued by the Don Mueang District Court, accusing Manus of defrauding victims in 2021.

The case began when a victim filed a complaint, claiming that Manus had tricked them into purchasing a lottery ticket quota for 2 million baht.

Manus falsely claimed that the quota came from a senior associate, but the victim never received the tickets as promised. When the victim tried to get their money back, they were met with evasive responses.

Manus had been released on bail but failed to show up for his court hearings.

The court sentenced him to 1 year and 6 months in prison for the first case, and 1 year and 3 months for the second case, totalling 2 years and 9 months.

Following the arrest, he was taken to the Don Mueang Court before being transferred to the Bangkok Special Prison.

During his transfer to the court, Manas joked, "Today’s the SEA Games boxing championship for 12 categories. I didn’t think I’d get arrested today. I’ll miss cheering for boxing."