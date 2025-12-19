Thai Military denies Cambodia’s fake news claim of shooting down F-16 and territorial conquest

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Defence Ministry, confirmed on Friday that the ongoing border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia continue across the entire border region. He urged the public to be cautious of fake news from Cambodia, such as reports claiming that Cambodia had shot down a Thai F-16 fighter jet. He also refuted claims made by Casey Barnett, a foreign resident of Cambodia, who falsely stated on social media that Thailand's military operations aimed to seize and annex Cambodian territory.

Surasant firmly asserted that Thailand’s position has always been clear: military operations are carried out solely to defend the country's sovereignty and independence while respecting the sovereignty of other nations, even those that pose a threat to Thailand.

As of now, the impact on Thai civilians has been significant, with 251,222 people displaced and seeking refuge in 985 temporary shelters. There has been one reported death from direct Cambodian attacks, while 22 others have died from indirect effects of the conflict. Six civilians have been injured from Cambodian attacks, and 20 hospitals, along with 201 local health centres, have been affected.