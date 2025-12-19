TMD warns of cold weather in the North and thundershowers in the South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather forecast on Friday evening, predicting a moderate high-pressure system covering northern and central Thailand. The system, combined with northwesterly winds at high altitudes, will bring cool to cold weather, with morning fog expected in many areas. A decrease in temperature is anticipated across the upper regions, and residents should take precautions to stay healthy in the cold conditions.
Meanwhile, the moderated northeast monsoon is affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the southern regions, and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thundershowers to the lower South. People in the southern areas should remain vigilant for thunderstorms.
In addition, the moderate wind and waves in the lower Gulf are expected to reach about 2 meters in height, while the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea will experience waves of 1-2 meters. Thundershowers may cause waves to exceed 2 meters in height. All ships operating in the Gulf and Andaman Sea are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool to cold with fog and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 15-20 °C. Maximum temperature 27-32 °C. Cold to very cold with isolated frost on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 4-12 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.
Northeast: Morning cool to cold with light fog and a slight drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 14-19 °C. Maximum temperature 30-32 °C. Cool to cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 10-15 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-25 km/hr.
Central: Morning cool with light fog and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 16-20 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
East: Morning cool and a slightly drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 18-21 °C. Maximum temperature 33-34 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre and 1-2 metres offshore.
South (East Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 18-24 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. From Surat Thani upward: Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershower. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downward: Northeasterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershower.
South (West Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershower.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Morning cool and a slight drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 20-22 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.