TMD warns of cold weather in the North and thundershowers in the South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather forecast on Friday evening, predicting a moderate high-pressure system covering northern and central Thailand. The system, combined with northwesterly winds at high altitudes, will bring cool to cold weather, with morning fog expected in many areas. A decrease in temperature is anticipated across the upper regions, and residents should take precautions to stay healthy in the cold conditions.

Meanwhile, the moderated northeast monsoon is affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the southern regions, and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thundershowers to the lower South. People in the southern areas should remain vigilant for thunderstorms.

In addition, the moderate wind and waves in the lower Gulf are expected to reach about 2 meters in height, while the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea will experience waves of 1-2 meters. Thundershowers may cause waves to exceed 2 meters in height. All ships operating in the Gulf and Andaman Sea are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.