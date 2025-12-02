Thailand’s North and Northeast see 11°C lows as southern rains ease

The Meteorological Department forecast for December 2 2025, warns that the North and Northeast will continue to experience cold to very cold conditions, with minimum temperatures dropping to 11°C.
Bangkok and its vicinity will see cool weather with light morning fog, while rainfall across the South is expected to decrease.
Over the next 24 hours, temperatures in upper Thailand will rise slightly, and morning fog is expected, though the weather will remain cool to cold.
The public is advised to take care of their health due to fluctuating temperatures and to be cautious of potential fire hazards caused by dry conditions. The weakening high-pressure system over upper Thailand and the South China Sea is contributing to these changes.
In the South, rainfall is easing as the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea has weakened.
Waves in both seas are around one metre high, rising above one metre in thundery areas. Mariners are urged to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy zones.
Air quality in upper Thailand is expected to worsen, with moderate to high accumulation of PM2.5 dust due to weakened winds.
Forecast from 6am Tuesday, December 2 to 6am Wednesday, December 3
Bangkok and the surrounding areas
Cool with light morning fog, and temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
Minimum 21–23°C; maximum 32–34°C; variable winds 10–15 km/h.
North
Cool to cold with morning fog; temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
Minimum 11–17°C; maximum 28–33°C.
Mountain tops: cold to very cold at 4–10°C.
Variable winds 10–15 km/h.
Northeast
Cool to cold with light morning fog; temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
Minimum 15–22°C; maximum 30–34°C.
High peaks: cold at 8–14°C.
Northeasterly winds 10–15 km/h.
Central region
Cool with light morning fog; temperatures rising by 1–3°C.
Minimum 18–21°C; maximum 31–34°C.
Variable winds 10–15 km/h.
East
Cool with light morning fog; temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
Minimum 20–23°C; maximum 32–34°C.
Northeasterly winds 15–30 km/h.
Waves around 1 metre high.
South (east coast)
Cool with light morning fog in the upper part; isolated light rain in the lower part.
Minimum 21–23°C; maximum 32–33°C.
Northwesterly winds 15–30 km/h.
Waves around 1 metre, higher in storms.
South (west coast)
Cool mornings with isolated light rain in the lower provinces.
Minimum 22–23°C; maximum 31–34°C.
Northwesterly winds 15–30 km/h.
Waves around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre offshore.