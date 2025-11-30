Bangkok air warning: Residents must wear masks due to unhealthy dust

Narong Rueangsri, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), disclosed that the Bangkok Air Quality Data Centre reported the situation of Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM2.5) in Bangkok as of 11am on November 30, 2025.

The average PM2.5 level across Bangkok is 42.6 µg/m³ (micrograms per cubic meter), which is higher than the standard set at 37.5 µg/m³. This places the overall air quality in the "Orange" category, meaning it is starting to affect health.

The PM2.5 levels in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region are forecast to exceed the standard until approximately December 2, 2025. Therefore, the public is advised to take care of their health, with the following recommendations: