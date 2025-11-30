Bangkok air warning: Residents must wear masks due to unhealthy dust

Narong Rueangsri, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), disclosed that the Bangkok Air Quality Data Centre reported the situation of Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM2.5) in Bangkok as of 11am on November 30, 2025.
The average PM2.5 level across Bangkok is 42.6 µg/m³ (micrograms per cubic meter), which is higher than the standard set at 37.5 µg/m³. This places the overall air quality in the "Orange" category, meaning it is starting to affect health.
The PM2.5 levels in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region are forecast to exceed the standard until approximately December 2, 2025. Therefore, the public is advised to take care of their health, with the following recommendations:
General Population:
Vulnerable Groups (Children, the Elderly, Pregnant Women, People with Underlying Health Conditions):
The overall meteorological conditions, with a strong high-pressure system from China covering Thailand, have resulted in cooler air over Bangkok.
This leads to a high chance of an inversion condition and a reduced mixing layer height, which results in poor ventilation and a tendency for dust accumulation in some areas exceeding the standard.
Furthermore, during the dry weather and the end of the harvest season, a continuous increase in hotspots (burning biomass) has been detected in the Central and Northeastern regions, as well as in the provinces surrounding Bangkok (upwind areas to the north and northeast).
Hotspots from the burning of biomass residue in these upwind areas can transport dust and contribute to its accumulation in Bangkok, resulting in air quality exceeding the standard during this period.
It is expected that the ventilation will improve next week, between December 3-5, 2025, and PM2.5 levels are likely to decrease.