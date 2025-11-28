Bangkok suffers poor air quality as PM2.5 levels soar, Lat Krabang worst hit

PM2.5 levels in Bangkok rise sharply, with Lat Krabang topping the pollution chart. Health impacts are starting to emerge, even as air quality remains moderate overall.

On Friday (November 28), Bangkok residents are facing increasingly difficult air quality as the city sees a sharp rise in PM2.5 dust particles. As the pollution worsens, many districts across the capital are experiencing levels that may begin to impact health, despite the overall air quality still being classified as moderate.

The worst-hit district, Lat Krabang, is currently leading the city with the highest PM2.5 levels recorded at 43.2 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), exceeding the country’s standard of 37.5 µg/m³.

Air BKK reported the PM2.5 dust particle situation in Bangkok as of 7am, as follows:

Top 12 highest dust levels in Bangkok

  • Lat Krabang: 43.2 µg/m³
  • Sathon: 38.6 µg/m³
  • Pathumwan: 38.1 µg/m³
  • Bang Rak: 37.9 µg/m³
  • Khlong Sam Wa: 37.8 µg/m³
  • Prawet: 37.3 µg/m³
  • Ratchathewi: 37.1 µg/m³
  • Min Buri: 36.9 µg/m³
  • Lat Phrao: 35.8 µg/m³
  • Bang Kho Laem: 35.6 µg/m³
  • Bang Phlat: 34.9 µg/m³
  • Bueng Kum: 34.8 µg/m³

Air quality check by zone 

  • North Bangkok: 27.3 - 35.8 µg/m³ (Moderate)
  • East Bangkok: 26 - 43.2 µg/m³ (Moderate)
  • Central Bangkok: 25.1 - 37.1 µg/m³ (Moderate)
  • South Bangkok: 18.5 - 38.6 µg/m³ (Moderate)
  • North Thonburi: 26 - 34.9 µg/m³ (Moderate)
  • South Thonburi: 26.3 - 33.5 µg/m³ (Moderate)

How to protect yourself from PM2.5?

General public:

  • Use PM2.5 protective masks when outdoors.
  • Limit outdoor activities and intense exercise.
  • Watch for symptoms like coughing, difficulty breathing, and eye irritation.

At-risk groups:

  • Use PM2.5 protective masks when outdoors.
  • Avoid intense outdoor activities and exercise.
  • Follow medical advice, and consult a doctor if symptoms occur.
