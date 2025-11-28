Bangkok suffers poor air quality as PM2.5 levels soar, Lat Krabang worst hit

On Friday (November 28), Bangkok residents are facing increasingly difficult air quality as the city sees a sharp rise in PM2.5 dust particles. As the pollution worsens, many districts across the capital are experiencing levels that may begin to impact health, despite the overall air quality still being classified as moderate.

The worst-hit district, Lat Krabang, is currently leading the city with the highest PM2.5 levels recorded at 43.2 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), exceeding the country’s standard of 37.5 µg/m³.