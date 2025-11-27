PM2.5 dust levels to rise, with major impact expected in Bangkok and upper Thailand

The Pollution Control Department (PCD)’s Air Pollution Crisis Communication Centre (APCCC) has issued a warning that PM2.5 dust levels are expected to increase significantly from November 28 to December 2, 2025. There is a possibility that air quality will exceed safety standards in several areas, particularly in Bangkok and its vicinity, where some areas may reach orange-level pollution (unhealthy for sensitive groups).
The APCCC has also highlighted that Northeastern and Lower Northern Thailand will need to closely monitor the situation as dust levels may rise. However, the situation is expected to improve after December 2, 2025, as meteorological conditions will become more favourable for dust dispersion.
Meteorological conditions continue to affect dust dispersal. During this period of high dust levels, there is a low ventilation rate, a temperature inversion near the ground, and low air mixing heights. This creates conditions that trap dust particles, causing them to accumulate and remain suspended in the atmosphere for extended periods.
The APCCC urges the public to avoid open burning and to use public transportation to reduce traffic congestion, which will help mitigate the severity of the PM2.5 situation and its impact on public health. This is especially important for vulnerable groups such as patients, children, the elderly, and pregnant women.
The public is advised to take extra care of their health and reduce outdoor activities. If going outside is unavoidable, it is recommended to wear face masks or other protective gear. Citizens should also follow the health guidelines provided by the Ministry of Public Health.
You can monitor the air quality situation through the Air4Thai website: Air4Thai.pcd.go.th or via the Air4Thai mobile application.