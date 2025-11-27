PM2.5 dust levels to rise, with major impact expected in Bangkok and upper Thailand

The Pollution Control Department (PCD)’s Air Pollution Crisis Communication Centre (APCCC) has issued a warning that PM2.5 dust levels are expected to increase significantly from November 28 to December 2, 2025. There is a possibility that air quality will exceed safety standards in several areas, particularly in Bangkok and its vicinity, where some areas may reach orange-level pollution (unhealthy for sensitive groups).







Areas at high risk: Eastern and Northern Thailand also at risk

The APCCC has also highlighted that Northeastern and Lower Northern Thailand will need to closely monitor the situation as dust levels may rise. However, the situation is expected to improve after December 2, 2025, as meteorological conditions will become more favourable for dust dispersion.

Meteorological conditions continue to affect dust dispersal. During this period of high dust levels, there is a low ventilation rate, a temperature inversion near the ground, and low air mixing heights. This creates conditions that trap dust particles, causing them to accumulate and remain suspended in the atmosphere for extended periods.