Bangkok collaborates with Chinese experts to address city's air quality

This landmark initiative, which will contribute to Beijing's air control experiences in its sister city, Bangkok, is a collaborative effort between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences.

Under the plan, a total of eight monitoring stations will be set up in Bangkok to collect pollution particles. A smart microscope will then help to analyse these particles to determine their components and sources, according to the Chinese Academy.

Based on the analysis of haze components, Chinese scientists will collaborate with Thai experts to develop a solution plan for emission reduction and air purification in Bangkok. Both Chinese advanced technologies and management experiences will be shared to assist Thailand's green efforts.

Seasonal air pollution has long afflicted Thailand, sparking widespread concern among the general public about health. In January, air pollution in the Thai capital forced the closure of more than 350 schools as Bangkok was ranked the world's seventh-most polluted major city by air quality monitor IQAir.