Thailand\'s Property Sector Adapts to New Realities Amid Seismic Shifts and Tech Revolution

He outlined the evolution of AMCs beyond traditional models, advocating for active "recycling" of distressed assets to restore profitability through aggressive management and rapid turnover of properties acquired at substantial discounts—often around 70% of appraised values.

BAM has embraced artificial intelligence to match distressed properties with potential buyers and investors, including smaller-scale participants, while identifying innovative uses for older assets such as converting former factories into data centres.

REITs Adapt to Challenging Environment

Thailand's real estate investment trust sector is adapting to a challenging market, with opportunities for growth emerging for disciplined investors, said Kavin Eiamsakulrat, chief executive of ALLY REIT Management.

He acknowledged that 2025 is proving demanding for the property sector, influenced by global factors such as trade wars and persistently high interest rates, alongside domestic shifts like an ageing population and short-term impacts on tourism.

He stressed that these represent a new reality demanding adaptation. ALLY REIT currently manages 14 projects in Thailand, including community malls.

For REITs, Kavin outlined three critical investment criteria: seeking robust cash flow, mitigating downside risk, and understanding supply and demand dynamics.

The challenge lies in finding assets that meet all three criteria—strong financials, solid narratives, and consistent cash flow throughout real estate cycles.

Kavin said the traditional REIT model of simply acquiring properties for rental income and distributing profits is no longer sufficient.

He advocated for a shift towards becoming an "active operator," entailing continuous investment in asset improvement and renovation to keep properties fresh and appealing.

"Whether it's offices with diverse industry tenants or hotels, strategies must constantly evolve to attract guests," he said, highlighting the necessity of dynamic marketing and creating vibrant, engaging spaces.

The market has shifted, and landlords can no longer simply raise rents or dictate contract terms. Instead, Kavin advised a proactive approach: thinking more deeply, finding innovative solutions, and consistently improving assets to secure rental value and enhance brand reputation.

He believes future growth will stem from assets with strong cash flow and inherent demand drivers, even if overall economic growth is slow.

He cited urban expansion, specific high-growth districts seeing 3-5% growth, and emerging trends like the ageing population and supply chain reconfigurations driving demand for logistics and data centres as key opportunities.

Rental Demand Drives Investment Appeal

Both Kavin and Woradech emphasised increasing rental property demand driven by evolving lifestyles and economic conditions, positioning well-managed rental assets as attractive long-term investments.

The executives collectively reaffirmed real estate's enduring status as a safe and essential asset class, urging investors to seek professional guidance while exploring new investment avenues in this rapidly evolving landscape.

As Thailand's property sector navigates this period of transformation, industry leaders remain optimistic that current challenges will ultimately yield new opportunities for those prepared to adapt their investment strategies to changing market realities.

