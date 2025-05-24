China, Myanmar, and Russia lead foreign condo transfers in Q1 2025

Russia Increases Transaction Value Despite Fewer Units

Russia showed a 6.9% increase in transaction value, although the number of units transferred declined slightly. The rise in value likely reflects higher-value purchases by Russian investors, particularly in large cities where luxury real estate is developing.



Ongoing Challenges in the Real Estate Market

This data indicates that foreign buyers in the Thai real estate market are still cautious due to the slow recovery of the global economy, as well as a decline in investment from many countries, including China, the UK, and Germany.

In terms of transaction value, China remains in first place, followed by Myanmar and Russia. Some countries, such as Taiwan and the UK, have seen increases in transaction value, despite a decline in the number of units transferred.



Top 10 Countries by Number of Transfers

China: 1,481 units (-7.2%)

Myanmar: 439 units (+12%)

Russia: 288 units (-2.4%)

Taiwan: 197 units (+37.8%)

France: 158 units (+22.5%)

USA: 147 units (-10.4%)

UK: 131 units (+21.3%)

Germany: 115 units (-23.8%)

Singapore: 93 units (+63.2%)

Australia: 61 units (-26.5%)



Top 10 Countries by Value of Transfers

China: 6.12 billion baht (-19.2%)

Myanmar: 1.59 billion baht (-28.1%)

Russia: 987 million baht (+6.9%)

Taiwan: 910 million baht (+33.9%)

USA: 820 million baht (-10.7%)

UK: 744 million baht (+99.7%)

France: 612 million baht (+11.2%)

Singapore: 511 million baht (+52.5%)

Germany: 407 million baht (-16.1%)

India: 373 million baht (+2.1%)

The changes observed in the Thai real estate market in the first quarter of 2025 show that, despite global economic uncertainties, Thailand's real estate market remains attractive to investors from various countries. The continued growth in some countries reflects confidence in the long-term potential of the Thai real estate sector, REIC noted.