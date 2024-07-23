Longer property leases for foreigners to boost slumping market: REIC

The Government Housing Bank’s Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) has backed a move to reduce restrictions on foreign ownership in Thailand’s property market, saying it could help unload unsold units piling up due to a drop in Thais’ purchasing power.

However, the measures must be carefully implemented and regulated to prevent negative impacts on the property market in the long term, warned REIC director Wichai Wiratkapan on Monday.

The Cabinet agreed in principle last month to increase the foreign ownership ratio in condo projects from 49% to 75% and expand property leaseholds from 30 years to 99 years, aiming to attract foreign investors and boost the economy.

Wichai said the centre recorded 213,429 unsold units in the first quarter of this year, valued at around 1.21 trillion baht.

Unsold units have soared 36.5% from the same period last year and are expected to take 40 months to sell out, he said.

“Purchasing power of Thai consumers is now at a critical level, with more borrowers seeking housing loans of under 3 million baht being rejected by financial institutions,” he said. “Now the trend is spreading to a higher bracket of consumers, namely those seeking 10-million-baht housing loans.”

Banks have imposed stricter loan criteria since January under a Bank of Thailand measure to curb rising non-performing loans (NPLs).

The REIC director said that giving foreigners longer property leases and a higher ratio per building could help attract foreign buyers, especially multinational corporation executives and digital nomads.

“However, these measures should be implemented only in specific zones, such as major cities, special economic zones, and tourist destinations in EEC, Pattaya, Phuket and Bangkok,” he said.