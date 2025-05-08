REIC warns of oversupply of residential units in Phuket

The Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) has issued a warning to property developers about a potential oversupply of housing and condominium units in Phuket, despite the market showing strong performance with over 70% sales this year.

In its latest report on the property market in the popular tourist destination, the REIC noted that while the market has heated up with increased supply and sales, there are still 10,159 housing and condominium units left unsold. The value of these unsold units is estimated at 77.078 billion baht.

Supply Risks Outpacing Demand

The REIC cautioned that the high number of unsold units is a strong signal that supply may soon outpace demand in Phuket’s property market. It urged developers to implement well-planned sales strategies to manage this risk.