Thai Airways asks court to lift injunction blocking registration of new board

Thai Airways International has filed a petition with the court seeking to revoke a temporary protection order that blocks implementation of shareholder resolutions appointing a new board, the airline’s chief executive said.

Chai Eamsiri, chief executive officer of Thai Airways International PCL, informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand on December 24, 2025 that the disclosure relates to the company’s 2025 annual general meeting (AGM), held on December 19, 2025.

He said five Thai Airways shareholders had filed a civil lawsuit naming the airline as defendant, seeking to revoke the AGM resolutions and requesting an interim protection order pending the court’s judgment.

The court considered the interim request and ordered the registrar of public limited companies to suspend registration and any amendments to the company’s registration based on the AGM resolutions. The order also bars the directors approved under those resolutions from acting on behalf of Thai Airways in their capacity as directors, unless the court issues a further order.

Chai said Thai Airways is considering exercising its legal rights to seek revocation of the court order and to take other appropriate steps.