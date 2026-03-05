Azerbaijan protests after Iranian drones hit Nakhchivan airport

Azerbaijan has protested after two Iranian drones fell on an airport in the Nakhchivan exclave, leaving two people injured.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted a formal protest letter to the Iranian embassy today (March 5) after two Iranian drones violated the border into Azerbaijan.

The incident left two people injured at an airport in the Nakhchivan exclave.

A statement from Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said the attack on Azerbaijani territory violates the norms and principles of international law and further escalates tensions in the region.

Azerbaijan also called on the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide an explanation as soon as possible, saying Iran “must clarify the matter and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future”.

The Azerbaijani government said it had already summoned Iran’s ambassador to Azerbaijan to the Foreign Ministry to receive the official protest note.

The statement also stressed that Azerbaijan reserves the right to take “appropriate response measures” against Iran.

The ministry provided further details, saying the first drone fell on the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, about 10 kilometres from the Iranian border, while the second drone fell near a school building in a nearby village.

A source close to the Azerbaijani government said the incident triggered a fire.

Video clips showed black smoke rising near the airport and signs of damage around a roof skylight inside the terminal building.