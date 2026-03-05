Subaru to launch new electric SUV Trailseeker in April

The Trailseeker, developed jointly with Toyota Motor Corp., is the first EV to be produced by Subaru.

The new SUV can travel up to 734 kilometres on a single battery charge, among the longest in Japan.

The battery can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in as little as 28 minutes.

The charging time is the same even in low temperatures because the SUV is equipped with a battery-heating function.