15 years on: “Phase Free” design turns everyday items into emergency resources

As major quakes have continued to strike various parts of Japan, Tadayuki Sato, representative director of the Phase Free Association, recognised the limitations of traditional disaster preparedness.
Conventional approaches, led primarily by government bodies and focused on stockpiling specialised emergency supplies, were falling short.
Around 2014, he introduced the phase-free concept in a bid to seamlessly integrate disaster preparedness with everyday life and business operations.
The association now oversees a certification system for products and facilities that embody this principle.
As of February, about 200 items had earned certification.
One notable example is a pair of leather shoes certified in 2023.
Designed to maintain a professional appearance suitable for business settings, these shoes incorporate sneaker technology to reduce foot strain during extended wear.
The design was inspired by the events of March 11, 2011, when approximately 5.15 million people in the Tokyo metropolitan area were stranded and unable to return home.
For those facing hours of unexpected walking during such emergencies, these certified shoes provide essential comfort and support.
Another certified product serves as an ordinary pair of home slippers for everyday use, but its durable construction enables wearers to safely navigate floors littered with glass fragments during a disaster.
A certified shopping bag features a seamless design that allows it to double as a water-carrying bucket when supply lines are disrupted.
Its water-repellent interior treatment prevents leakage, making it ideal for transporting water from emergency distribution trucks.
The phase-free concept extends far beyond daily necessities.
Hyogo Prefecture is moving forward with plans to construct a new government building, targeting completion in the early 2030s.
Compared with the current facility, the prefectural government plans to incorporate larger conference rooms and multipurpose spaces.
These areas are being designed for flexible disaster response uses, such as sheltering evacuees and storing relief supplies.
"Many people understand the importance of disaster preparedness but struggle to commit to stockpiling (emergency supplies) due to their infrequent use and associated costs," Sato said.
"By integrating convenience with disaster preparedness, we can probably move closer to achieving a truly safe and secure society."
