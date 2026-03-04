15 years on: “Phase Free” design turns everyday items into emergency resources

As major quakes have continued to strike various parts of Japan, Tadayuki Sato, representative director of the Phase Free Association, recognised the limitations of traditional disaster preparedness.

Conventional approaches, led primarily by government bodies and focused on stockpiling specialised emergency supplies, were falling short.

Around 2014, he introduced the phase-free concept in a bid to seamlessly integrate disaster preparedness with everyday life and business operations.

The association now oversees a certification system for products and facilities that embody this principle.

As of February, about 200 items had earned certification.

One notable example is a pair of leather shoes certified in 2023.

Designed to maintain a professional appearance suitable for business settings, these shoes incorporate sneaker technology to reduce foot strain during extended wear.