Japan to weigh collective self-defence use on a case-by-case basis

Asked on Monday whether a strait blockade would be considered a survival-threatening situation or a situation having a significant impact on the country's peace and security, Kihara said the government had not determined whether the current situation fell under either category.

The government had mentioned minesweeping in the Strait of Hormuz as a possible example of the country's exercise of the right to collective self-defence.

Although there have been no reports that mines were laid in the strait, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned of attacks on ships passing through the waterway, making navigation in the area difficult.

