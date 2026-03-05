Japan prepares to send SDF aircraft to Middle East for evacuations

The ministry "is taking concrete steps," such as assessing local conditions and considering specific routes for the expected mission, and "will start coordination for evacuation," Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said in a social media post Thursday (March 5).

The Japanese government evacuated five Japanese nationals from Israel to neighbouring Jordan on Monday and two from Iran to neighbouring Azerbaijan on Wednesday, both by land. "We are trying to find needs" for evacuation among the Japanese nationals, a senior SDF official said.