Qatar halts Ras Laffan LNG plant after drone attack, prices jump 50%

Qatar announced on Monday (March 2) that it had halted liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at the Ras Laffan plant — the world’s largest LNG export facility — after it was hit by an Iranian drone.

The move sent European gas prices surging by more than 50% and sent shockwaves through global energy markets.

QatarEnergy’s Ras Laffan complex accounts for roughly one-fifth of global LNG supply, and this unprecedented shutdown is now threatening energy security worldwide.

European natural gas futures posted their sharpest jump since the 2022 energy crisis triggered by the Russia–Ukraine war, after QatarEnergy confirmed on Monday that it had suspended output.

At the same time, most energy tankers had already stopped sailing through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical route for global energy shipments.