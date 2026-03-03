US urges Americans to leave 14 Middle East countries immediately

The US Department of State has issued an urgent warning, calling on American citizens living in 14 countries across the Middle East to leave the area immediately due to an extremely concerning security situation.
Mora Namdar, the Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs, posted on X at 4.00pm Eastern Time on March 2, saying the State Department, under Secretary Marco Rubio, had ordered Americans to “DEPART NOW” using any commercial flights that remain available.
The countries covered by the warning are: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel (including the West Bank and Gaza), Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
The department also advised US citizens to register through Smart Traveler Enrollment Programme (STEP) at step.state.gov to receive the latest safety information and alerts from the nearest US embassy or consulate.