US urges Americans to leave 14 Middle East countries immediately

The US Department of State has issued an urgent warning, calling on American citizens living in 14 countries across the Middle East to leave the area immediately due to an extremely concerning security situation.

Mora Namdar, the Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs, posted on X at 4.00pm Eastern Time on March 2, saying the State Department, under Secretary Marco Rubio, had ordered Americans to “DEPART NOW” using any commercial flights that remain available.