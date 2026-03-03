Oil jumps again after Iran says it has closed Hormuz Strait

Oil prices jumped again after Iran said it had closed the Strait of Hormuz, as traders feared the war between the United States and Iran could spiral out of control and lead to a major supply disruption.

CNBC reported that crude prices surged more than 8% on Monday (March 2, 2026) because market participants were concerned that the US–Iran war could escalate beyond control and trigger a significant disruption to supply.

US crude rose 8.4%, or $5.72, to settle at $72.74 a barrel. The rally extended after the market closed in regular trading hours following a new report saying Iran stated it had already closed the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent, the global benchmark, jumped 9%, or $6.65, to settle at $79.45 a barrel.

The settlement was the highest since the United States and Israel bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities in June 2025.

Oil had risen more than 12% earlier in the day before retreating from the intraday high.

Oil prices climbed again after the close after Reuters reported comments by a commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who said the Strait of Hormuz had been closed and that Iran would set fire to any ship that tried to sail through.

The major air strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran over the weekend reportedly resulted in the deaths of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials in the Islamic Republic.

It remains unclear who will ultimately govern the country, which is OPEC’s fourth-largest oil producer.

Ultimately, the oil market’s reaction will depend on whether the war leads to a disruption of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which is the world’s most strategically important chokepoint for the global oil trade.