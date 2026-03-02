Iran Declares Right to Self-Defence Following ‘Joint US-Israeli Aggression’

The Iranian Embassy in Bangkok denounces a joint US-Israeli strike on a girls’ school and the assassination of the Supreme Leader as a ‘betrayal of diplomacy’.
The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued a scathing condemnation of what it terms a "crime of aggression" by the United States and Israel, alleging a coordinated military strike on Iranian territory and the assassination of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
In an official statement released on 2 March 2026, the Embassy claimed the strikes occurred on the eve of Nowruz while diplomatic negotiations between Tehran and Washington were supposedly active. Iran has dismissed these talks as a "theatre of deception" designed to mask an attack planned in advance.
Casualties and Alleged Assassination
The Embassy reported that during the initial hours of the operation, an elementary school for girls in Minab was destroyed, resulting in the "martyrdom of nearly 200 innocent young girls."
Most significantly, the statement confirmed the assassination of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Tehran described the act as an "unprecedented violation" of international moral foundations and a blatant breach of the United Nations Charter.
"The United States and the Zionist regime must know that while they may start a war, they will not be the ones to end it," the statement warned.
Failure of International Diplomacy
Following the strikes, Iran requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. However, the Embassy expressed frustration that the meeting proved "fruitless," citing a "policy of double standards" within the Council.
Iran maintains that its entry into recent negotiations was conducted in "good faith" to prove the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme.
The Embassy now asserts that the US has prioritised Israeli interests over American lives, claiming President Biden has "sacrificed the blood of American soldiers for the sinister goals of the Zionist regime."
A Warning to Regional Neighbours
The Iranian armed forces have reportedly been mobilised to defend the nation's territorial integrity under Article 51 of the UN Charter. In a direct message to neighbouring states, Tehran urged them to refrain from allowing their territory or facilities to be used by "aggressors."
The statement clarified that any defensive measures taken by Iran against foreign bases on neighbouring soil should not be construed as an attack on those regional countries themselves, but rather as a necessary response to the "source and origin of the aggression."
Appeal to the Global Community
The Embassy called upon Islamic nations and members of the Non-Aligned Movement to condemn the actions of the US and Israel immediately.
"The joint aggression... is not merely an attack on Iran, but a grave betrayal of diplomacy and an assault on the entire region," the statement concluded, adding that the Iranian nation would "never submit" and would ensure the aggressors "regret their actions."