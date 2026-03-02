Iran Declares Right to Self-Defence Following ‘Joint US-Israeli Aggression’

The Iranian Embassy in Bangkok denounces a joint US-Israeli strike on a girls’ school and the assassination of the Supreme Leader as a ‘betrayal of diplomacy’.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued a scathing condemnation of what it terms a "crime of aggression" by the United States and Israel, alleging a coordinated military strike on Iranian territory and the assassination of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In an official statement released on 2 March 2026, the Embassy claimed the strikes occurred on the eve of Nowruz while diplomatic negotiations between Tehran and Washington were supposedly active. Iran has dismissed these talks as a "theatre of deception" designed to mask an attack planned in advance.

Casualties and Alleged Assassination

The Embassy reported that during the initial hours of the operation, an elementary school for girls in Minab was destroyed, resulting in the "martyrdom of nearly 200 innocent young girls."

Most significantly, the statement confirmed the assassination of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Tehran described the act as an "unprecedented violation" of international moral foundations and a blatant breach of the United Nations Charter.