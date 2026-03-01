International leaders condemn US-Israel military strikes on Iran

Middle East tensions have escalated again after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Saturday (February 28), triggering reactions from countries around the world.

US President Donald Trump pledged to destroy Tehran’s missile capabilities and prevent the development of nuclear weapons.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council and a former Russian president, sharply criticised Washington’s actions, saying past negotiations with Iran were merely a “smokescreen”.

He also posed a rhetorical comparison between the historical longevity of the United States and the Persian Empire.