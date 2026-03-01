Global Energy Shock as Iran Enforces Total Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

International shipping grinds to a halt as Tehran’s Revolutionary Guard declares a total ban on passage, trapping vessels and jolting global markets.

The global economy is facing an unprecedented energy crisis this morning as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has officially enforced a total blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The closure, described by industry analysts as a "maritime deadlock," follows a series of joint US and Israeli military strikes across Iran on Saturday.

The IRGC has issued direct radio warnings to all vessels in the vicinity, stating that "no ship is allowed to pass" the 21-mile-wide chokepoint.

The move has effectively severed the primary artery for 20% of the world’s oil supply and a quarter of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, trapping dozens of vessels inside the Persian Gulf and cutting off major trade hubs such as Jebel Ali.

