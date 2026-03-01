Labour minister on 24-hour standby to assist Thai workers in Israel

Treenuch Thienthong, Minister of Labour, has expressed concern for Thai workers in Israel following heightened tensions in the Middle East, amid signs the conflict could intensify and spread, potentially affecting the welfare of Thai workers residing in the region, on February 28.
Treenuch said she had instructed the Office of Labour Affairs at the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and the Labour Section at the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, to closely monitor the situation and be ready to look after Thai workers if the violence escalates and affects them.
"At present, the Labour Section has coordinated to alert Thai workers to exercise greater caution when travelling and to stay in contact with Thai worker groups at all times. If the situation escalates to the point where evacuation is necessary, it can be carried out immediately," Treenuch said, adding that Thai workers have been informed to closely follow updates from the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran/ the Labour Section in Abu Dhabi, as well as Iranian government agencies.
In this regard, if Thai workers in Iran require assistance, they can contact the Labour Section at the Royal Thai Embassy in
Abu Dhabi by telephone (+971) 2557 6833, or the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran on (+98) 912 500 7933 or (+98) 912 159 8699
or contact the Department of Consular Affairs CALL CENTER on (+66) 2 572 8442 (24 hours a day), or via the THAI CONSULAR application for assistance.
For Thai nationals affected in Israel, please contact the Royal Thai Embassy on telephone (+972) 5 4636 8150, the Thai Labour Section at the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv on Tel : (+972) 5 4469 3476-7, or coordinate via PIBA (with Thai interpreters) on 1-700-707-889.
“I ask relatives of Thai workers abroad not to panic yet. Please be assured that the Thai government, including both the embassies and the Ministry of Labour, will provide the best possible protection and care. We will closely monitor the situation, and Thai workers are asked to strictly comply with official measures,” Treenuch said in closing.