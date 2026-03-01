Labour minister on 24-hour standby to assist Thai workers in Israel

Treenuch Thienthong, Minister of Labour, has expressed concern for Thai workers in Israel following heightened tensions in the Middle East, amid signs the conflict could intensify and spread, potentially affecting the welfare of Thai workers residing in the region, on February 28.

Treenuch said she had instructed the Office of Labour Affairs at the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and the Labour Section at the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, to closely monitor the situation and be ready to look after Thai workers if the violence escalates and affects them.