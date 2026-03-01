Thai Air Force Chief Mobilises Fleet for Urgent Tehran Rescue Mission

Airbus and C-130 aircraft on standby as Bangkok maps emergency flight paths via India and Dubai to extract citizens from the Iranian conflict zone.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has finalised a comprehensive extraction plan for Thai nationals trapped in Iran, deploying a versatile fleet of Airbus jets and C-130 Hercules transporters to meet the escalating Middle East crisis.

Air Chief Marshal Seksan Kantha, the RTAF Commander-in-Chief, confirmed on Sunday, 1 March, that the military is prepared to bypass Iranian airspace entirely if necessary, utilising regional hubs in Dubai and Turkey as "safe harbours" for evacuees.

The primary mission profile involves a long-haul corridor through India, designed to keep aircraft fuelled and ready for rapid turnaround at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.



The RTAF has designated three specific aircraft types for the mission to provide a balance of speed and capacity:

Airbus A319 & A320: To be utilised for rapid passenger transport and medical evacuations if required.

C-130 Hercules: The tactical "workhorse" of the fleet, capable of operating in more rugged environments should primary runways become compromised.



