Thai Air Force Chief Mobilises Fleet for Urgent Tehran Rescue Mission

Airbus and C-130 aircraft on standby as Bangkok maps emergency flight paths via India and Dubai to extract citizens from the Iranian conflict zone.
The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has finalised a comprehensive extraction plan for Thai nationals trapped in Iran, deploying a versatile fleet of Airbus jets and C-130 Hercules transporters to meet the escalating Middle East crisis.
Air Chief Marshal Seksan Kantha, the RTAF Commander-in-Chief, confirmed on Sunday, 1 March, that the military is prepared to bypass Iranian airspace entirely if necessary, utilising regional hubs in Dubai and Turkey as "safe harbours" for evacuees.
The primary mission profile involves a long-haul corridor through India, designed to keep aircraft fuelled and ready for rapid turnaround at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.
The RTAF has designated three specific aircraft types for the mission to provide a balance of speed and capacity:
Airbus A319 & A320: To be utilised for rapid passenger transport and medical evacuations if required.
C-130 Hercules: The tactical "workhorse" of the fleet, capable of operating in more rugged environments should primary runways become compromised.
Two distinct flight paths have been established to ensure the mission remains viable regardless of how the security situation develops:
The Primary Route: Flights will depart from Don Mueang, Bangkok, for a six-hour-and-20-minute leg to Indira Gandhi International Airport in India. Following a two-hour refuelling stop, the aircraft will proceed on a six-hour-and-30-minute flight to Tehran.
The Contingency Route: Should Iranian airspace or Tehran’s main airport become inaccessible, the RTAF will divert operations to the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) or Turkey to facilitate the evacuation from secondary locations.
Military officials are now working in lockstep with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran to compile an official manifest of citizens wishing to return.
This tactical mobilisation follows Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s declaration of "maximum readiness," as the Thai government moves to insulate its citizens from the fallout of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions.
Citizens in the region have been advised to remain in constant contact with embassy officials as departure windows are finalised.